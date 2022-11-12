Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

INTC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,826,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118,060. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

