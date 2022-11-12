Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 18,076,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,955,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

