Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. 4,622,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

