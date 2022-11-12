Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.51. 915,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

