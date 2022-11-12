Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

