Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

