ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 19,958 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

