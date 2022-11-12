Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

