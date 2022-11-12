Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 5,500 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.05% of BrainsWay worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

BrainsWay Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.