Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $181.73 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

