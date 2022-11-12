Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $137,000 Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bill.com by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Bill.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,692 shares of company stock worth $27,589,136. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

NYSE BILL opened at $125.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

