Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in ITT were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $82.60 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

