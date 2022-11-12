Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

