Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 4,457 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 252,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MC opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $71.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

