PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.