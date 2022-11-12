Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

NYSE PZN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

