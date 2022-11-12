Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 611,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

About Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $295,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.