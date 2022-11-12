Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.
Q2 stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 611,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
