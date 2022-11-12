Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 3,496 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.01. 2,098,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.