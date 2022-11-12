Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 68,621 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 122,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

