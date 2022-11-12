Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $108.78. 2,637,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

