Qtron Investments LLC Buys 369 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 94.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Up 3.2 %

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $11.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.21. 1,665,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.53. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

