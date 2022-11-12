Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 255,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.70. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

