Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 4.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.75. 286,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.