Qtron Investments LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vipshop by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,292,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,201,000 after buying an additional 1,147,405 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 6,403,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,188. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

