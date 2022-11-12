Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

