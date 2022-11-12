Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 13,252 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 3.2 %

Fortinet stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,330. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.