Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 547,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,610. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

