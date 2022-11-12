Qtron Investments LLC Sells 250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

