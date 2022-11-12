Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.16. 2,357,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

