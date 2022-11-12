Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

QTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,918.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 1,319,824 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 425,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.