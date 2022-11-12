QuarkChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.75 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $40.75 million and $2.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

