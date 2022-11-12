Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QTRH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36. In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

