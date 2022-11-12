Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

TSE QBR.B opened at C$27.08 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$23.85 and a 1-year high of C$32.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

