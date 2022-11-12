Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUISF remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

