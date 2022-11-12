Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,000 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises approximately 2.0% of Bislett Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Qurate Retail worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $11,240,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $5,926,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $3,195,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 8,434,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,759. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

