QV Equities Limited (QVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from QV Equities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

