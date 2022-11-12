Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $772.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.06 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 60.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 270,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

