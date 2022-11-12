Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $772.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.06 EPS.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.4 %
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 60.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 270,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
