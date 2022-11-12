Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00009719 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $56.97 million and $9.53 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
