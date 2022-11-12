Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.3 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $36.27 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.