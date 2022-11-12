Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 321,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 144,481 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.94. 4,945,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,650. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

