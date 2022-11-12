Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of WM traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $158.16. 2,357,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.