Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

