Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,144. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

