Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $28.61. 224,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

