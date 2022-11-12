Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,083. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

