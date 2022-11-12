Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after buying an additional 923,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,685. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

