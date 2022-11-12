Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 59,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services
In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Byron A. Dunn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
