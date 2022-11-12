Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$19.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.30.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$17.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$24.56.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.