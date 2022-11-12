Raymond James Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $12.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.
Shares of FIGS opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $35.20.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
