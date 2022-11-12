Raymond James Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $12.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 621.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FIGS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 340.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

