Raymond James Lowers Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$17.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.57.

Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement

About Chesswood Group

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.